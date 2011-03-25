Bryan Veloso

SHOCK-ing 500

Bryan Veloso
Bryan Veloso
  • Save
SHOCK-ing 500 500 archer hello! ranking server error city pro
Download color palette

So, puns.

There's a release called "SHOCK!" So, I found the font, recreated the release's logo and slapped it on our 500 page.

Personally, the most surprising thing about this is the string on the left (which holds up a picture of SHOCK!'s music video). I've never really attempted such things and hopefully I've sold it. :]

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Bryan Veloso
Bryan Veloso
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bryan Veloso

View profile
    • Like