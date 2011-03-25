Alex Lisovskyi

Castles of Ukraine

Alex Lisovskyi
Alex Lisovskyi
  • Save
Castles of Ukraine illustration
Download color palette

Design for "Vasil Kisil and partners" law company.

Illustration by Tatiana Medvedeva
Art direction by Alex Lisovskyi

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Alex Lisovskyi
Alex Lisovskyi

More by Alex Lisovskyi

View profile
    • Like