Patrick Gage Kelley

Location-Based Advertising.

Patrick Gage Kelley
Patrick Gage Kelley
  • Save
Location-Based Advertising. location-based ads advertising illustration research slide chi
Download color palette

This is part of a slide deck I am working on for my CHI Madness talk at CHI 2011 in Vancouver, in May. This boy has just gotten way too many location-based ads.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Patrick Gage Kelley
Patrick Gage Kelley

More by Patrick Gage Kelley

View profile
    • Like