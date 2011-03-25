Maleika E. A.

Folio Listing Page Update 3

Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.
  • Save
Folio Listing Page Update 3 dark blue bold webdesign
Download color palette

The description area of a folio item in original size. Will likely increase the main copy by a notch.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.

More by Maleika E. A.

View profile
    • Like