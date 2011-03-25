Sean Farrell

Logo WIP

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo WIP puma geometric shapes blue jaguar liger
Download color palette

Trying a new technique, thought it came out ok, what do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2011
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like