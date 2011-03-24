Chris Wallace

Statbox

Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace
  • Save
Statbox statbox 365psd 365bundle
Download color palette

Designed a statbox widget with some stats on the 365bundle as of 8:00 PM on 3/24/2011.

Year 2, Day 2

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace

More by Chris Wallace

View profile
    • Like