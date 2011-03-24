Joey Ellis

#5 Finished. Befo'n'Aftah!

#5 Finished. Befo'n'Aftah!
I'll do a larger write-up later, but thought it would be cool to show the original pencil drawing compared with the final Photochopped file. Made some changes in the final... mainly the removal of party hats. They just looked weird!

