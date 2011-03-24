Marie Bergeron

Philosophic Monkeys.

sketch monkeys philosophic tea cover fanzine
a quick sketch for future Fanzine cover.
full size here: http://cl.ly/2K082j3Z1M05122f1n2M

Will work on colors and lines if approved.

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
