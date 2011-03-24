Joel Glovier

Hehhh...

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
Hehhh... cloudapp illustration fun napoleon sigh hellenic wide
Download color palette

Funny thing is, I just found out two days ago that my co-worker Matt goes to church in Harrisburg with the primary developer of Cloud App. Small world.

5ed6ed629f8c75ce8a6884a0f7da692e
Rebound of
CloudApp Playoff
By Jeff Broderick
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like