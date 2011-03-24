Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Despicable Me Rough

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Despicable Me Rough illustration cartooning infographic
Download color palette

I get to draw the Despicable Me characters in an infographic for NBC Universal. This is the rough drawing of Gru having an idea about compact fluorescent lightbulbs.

F7502fc8872af040d3d30bf9dd5bc4f4
Rebound of
Infographic Sketch
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like