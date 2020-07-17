Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikolas James

Innocos

Nikolas James
Nikolas James
  • Save
Innocos cosmetics brand website cosmetics beauty brand website beauty brand custom theme wordpress child theme
Download color palette

The owner of Innocos hired me to update the styling of her Wordpress site without installing a new theme. I added a child theme so that I could customize the HTML and CSS to tweak the design and give it more flare. If you saw how it looked before, you'd be astonished at the change - better images, color scheme, layout, and the header navigation no longer blocked the content below. It was a lot of work, but the end product came out beautifully.

Nikolas James
Nikolas James

More by Nikolas James

View profile
    • Like