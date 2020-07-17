The owner of Innocos hired me to update the styling of her Wordpress site without installing a new theme. I added a child theme so that I could customize the HTML and CSS to tweak the design and give it more flare. If you saw how it looked before, you'd be astonished at the change - better images, color scheme, layout, and the header navigation no longer blocked the content below. It was a lot of work, but the end product came out beautifully.