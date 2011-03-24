Danny Keane

Design element interface grunge texture
This was part of a group of concepts I'd been working on for a client over at Evisua. They are a gaming hardware manufacturer that are looking to launch a new gaming website aimed at people that buy their products.

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
