Vlad Otchenko

Shopping and entertainment center "WAVE" (3D) 2

Shopping and entertainment center "WAVE" (3D) 2 exterior 3dsmax 3d modeling house render architecture 3d design art
EN The shopping and entertainment center area is protected by an alley of trees and topiary growing along the perimeter of the entire area and protects from the noise of nearby streets with traffic flows
UA Зона торгово-розважального центру захищена алеєю дерев, що ростуть по периметру всієї зони і захищають від шуму прилеглих вулиць з транспортними потоками, а також топіарієм

Posted on Jul 17, 2020
