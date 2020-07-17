Shopping and entertainment center "WAVE" (3D) 2

EN The shopping and entertainment center area is protected by an alley of trees and topiary growing along the perimeter of the entire area and protects from the noise of nearby streets with traffic flows

UA Зона торгово-розважального центру захищена алеєю дерев, що ростуть по периметру всієї зони і захищають від шуму прилеглих вулиць з транспортними потоками, а також топіарієм