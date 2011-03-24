Tortacos Lawn Sign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of 3 lawn signs I am putting together for Tortacos. The signs are going to be posted in medians surrounding the strip center where the restaurant is located. Although I'd love to get as crazy as possible with these, it is important that they be simple so that they can be easily and quickly read from a distance by passing traffic.
Behance | Online Store | Facebook | Tumblr