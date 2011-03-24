Carlos Vigil

Tortacos Lawn Sign

Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil
  • Save
Tortacos Lawn Sign carlos vigil srd super rad design tacos tacos! vector orange logo branding identity mexican food sombrero tortacos cactus restaurant logo green tacos logo halftone southwestern gradient red super rad
Download color palette

One of 3 lawn signs I am putting together for Tortacos. The signs are going to be posted in medians surrounding the strip center where the restaurant is located. Although I'd love to get as crazy as possible with these, it is important that they be simple so that they can be easily and quickly read from a distance by passing traffic.

Behance | Online Store | Facebook | Tumblr

3be0461c7c31ccd1edb5c0cad64c94a4
Rebound of
Tacos!
By Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil
Carlos Vigil

More by Carlos Vigil

View profile
    • Like