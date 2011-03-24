Darren Booth

Count to Fire

Count to Fire
Created for a indie UK folk rock band called Count To Fire. The artwork needed to feel hand-crafted and capture a slight vintage feel by including some old papers while employing a color palette that wasn't too trendy.

