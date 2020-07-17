Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
taylor roy

A note on white privilege

taylor roy
taylor roy
A note on white privilege simple text layout design editorial design minimal poster paper quote print layout typography type design
Piece of an unused layout from my 'educational editorials' series.

I highly recommend this essay, White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack by Peggy Mcintosh

taylor roy
taylor roy

