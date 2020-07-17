Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Order | Payment | Laundry App

Order | Payment | Laundry App order pickup picker payment apparel mobile application product app flat vector minimal concept logo ui ux creative dribbble design
Hello Dribbblers,

Picker will get +add weight option, once customer confirmed his arrival. So, picker can able update the weight of cloths and conform it.

Notification will be sent the customer with order summary for payment. Customer can proceed to checkout for payment.

Rebound of
Picker Accept | Notification | Laundry App
By ViKi
