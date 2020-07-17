Order | Payment | Laundry App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Picker will get +add weight option, once customer confirmed his arrival. So, picker can able update the weight of cloths and conform it.
Notification will be sent the customer with order summary for payment. Customer can proceed to checkout for payment.
Support me with your valuable feedback 👍
If you like this shot, Hit Like ❤️
Please do follow me, for more inspirations 👉 https://dribbble.com/vigneshaariyan