Michele Rosenthal

Your Kid's First Friends

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Hire Me
  • Save
Your Kid's First Friends illustration digital vector celebrities editorial magazine complete
Download color palette

Illustration for Parenting Magazine, comparing preschool friendships to certain celebrity friendships. http://michelerosenthal.blogspot.com/2011/03/parenting-magazine.html

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes
Hire Me

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like