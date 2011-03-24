Brandon James Scott

jtrocket

Brandon James Scott
Brandon James Scott
  • Save
jtrocket illustration space retro rocket animation justin time
Download color palette

Rocket ship and space assets for some interactive work for the show
http://brandonjamesscott.com/#962308/Justin-Time

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Brandon James Scott
Brandon James Scott

More by Brandon James Scott

View profile
    • Like