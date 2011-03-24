Mc Baldassari

Tattooed blonde

Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari
  • Save
Tattooed blonde woman tattoo eyes blonde illustration
Download color palette

Based on an awesome photography by @Shurie
Original picture : http://www.flickr.com/photos/shurie/5371886784/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari

More by Mc Baldassari

View profile
    • Like