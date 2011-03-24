Alejandro Prieto

Navigation revisited

Alejandro Prieto
Alejandro Prieto
  • Save
Navigation revisited ui black dark website navigation iteration
Download color palette

Tweaking the styles for the navigation bar. Thoughts?

66cc88f77c9b5ad9f9506e877e26abb7
Rebound of
Navigation
By Alejandro Prieto
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Alejandro Prieto
Alejandro Prieto

More by Alejandro Prieto

View profile
    • Like