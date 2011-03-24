Ryan Boyle

Design Day 101 Button

Ryan Boyle
Ryan Boyle
  • Save
Design Day 101 Button button pin design illustration
Download color palette

The final printed pin used for the presentation.

E0956f043691a494a1d1ce8fb4ed9310
Rebound of
Design Day 101
By Ryan Boyle
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Ryan Boyle
Ryan Boyle

More by Ryan Boyle

View profile
    • Like