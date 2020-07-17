Trending designs to inspire you
MagnusCards is an ever-expanding life skills library for those with autism that provides digital guides to daily activities and community locations.
Magnus came to life at Mr. Smith Agency with the wonderful design, branding, and art direction, of Renee Helda.
Learn More:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/magnuscards/id703031651
https://mrsmith.agency/