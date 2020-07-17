MagnusCards is an ever-expanding life skills library for those with autism that provides digital guides to daily activities and community locations.

Magnus came to life at Mr. Smith Agency with the wonderful design, branding, and art direction, of Renee Helda.

Learn More:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/magnuscards/id703031651

Want to Work With Mr. Smith Agency?

https://mrsmith.agency/