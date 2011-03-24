Dan Sullivan

Mimble Logo logo iphone app ziggurat green yellow gotham rounded
Logo I'm designing for an iPhone app. Also tweaked some of the title letters (set in Ziggurat) for better flow.

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
