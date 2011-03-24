Kelli Lambiase

It's Alive!

It's Alive! web-design typography
New site launched today!! It marks the end of my 30 days of sketches and the beginning of a new journey :) www.hi-imkelli.com

Any feedback is much appreciated. Thanks all.

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
