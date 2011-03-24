Tom Bates

Foggy

Tom Bates
Tom Bates
Hire Me
  • Save
Foggy zine illustration
Download color palette

Bit of work in progress, for a little zine I'm putting together for uni.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Tom Bates
Tom Bates
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tom Bates

View profile
    • Like