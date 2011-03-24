Chaz Russo

Obama Illustration

Chaz Russo
Chaz Russo
Hire Me
  • Save
Obama Illustration caricature illustration editorial
Download color palette

For an upcoming article in Relevant Magazine.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Chaz Russo
Chaz Russo
Art Director & Freelance Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Chaz Russo

View profile
    • Like