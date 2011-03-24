CloudApp Playoff

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
RULE:
Must use the shape for something, anything. Be creative and rebound this shot to be qualified for prizes. Winners are determined by like count.
PRIZES:
1st: iPod Shuffle, 1 Year CloudApp Pro, and Custom Domain
2nd: 1 Year CloudApp Pro and Custom Domain
3rd: 1 Year CloudApp Pro
4th: 6 Months CloudApp Pro
5th: 3 Months CloudApp Pro
6th-10th: 1 Month CloudApp Pro
Contest Ends March 31st at 12pm PST
Download the shape (AI, EPS, PDF, PSD)
PLEASE REMEMBER...FINAL RESULT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE OF A CLOUD. GET CREATIVE!
Ready...Set...Go!