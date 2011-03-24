Vin Thomas

MeChoo Splash Screen

MeChoo Splash Screen purple pink logo hackathon iphone splash ios
Getting started on a all day hackathon project. This is the logo for the splash screen for a new iOS app we're creating.

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
