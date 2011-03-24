Alex Tass, logo designer

green tea packaging design - v2 detail

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
green tea packaging design - v2 detail green tea packaging japan box tea bags green tea abstract colorful graphic designer logo designer creative
Download color palette

You can see more of this project here:http://www.nocturn.ro/print/japanese-green-tea.html

C0224eae2cee880dc785e38f230f80ed
Rebound of
green tea packaging design
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like