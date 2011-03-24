Miserables #3

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Early stuff from a redesign for a friends' forum. Still testing lots of stuff like background textures (wefunction recent grunge 3 pack was used here ^^), fonts, etc.
I want to give it a mix of clean and torn apart feeling and so far i like how it's turning out.
To make it clean and easy to look at im trying to stick to as few colors as possible: outer background dark green, yellow for inside background, dark grey for text, blue for links and red for headlines, metadata and icons. Only links in actual posts content are underlined.
I'm not happy with the horizontal rule, though, i'll give it another try later on...
As always, any feedback is greatly appreciated. :)
PS: Avatar is just example, it's a character from Diablo 3 game, property of Blizzard entertainment.