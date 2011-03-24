Brandon Riesgo

Save the Date

Brandon Riesgo
Brandon Riesgo
  • Save
Save the Date std wedding script
Download color palette

Save the Date I designed for my wedding coming soon. Screenprinted on Patriot Blue Neenah Classic Linen paper with silver ink!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Brandon Riesgo
Brandon Riesgo

More by Brandon Riesgo

View profile
    • Like