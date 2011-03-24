Kyle Murphy

Simple Video Editing & Uploading Wizard

This is live UI from a new product I'm working on. Please excuse the massive type rendering fail (blame Windows).

The only image is the DVD. The rest is XAML which is a ton of fun for building rich thick-client apps.

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
