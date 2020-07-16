Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Robert Berki

FRNT - iOS app for furniture shop

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
FRNT - iOS app for furniture shop product design commerce e-commerce chairs furniture marketplace user interface user experience ux design ui design mobile app design
  1. furniture-ios-app-design-dribbble-mobile-app-shot44.png
  2. furniture-ios-app-design-4.png
  3. furniture-ios-app-design-5.png
  4. furniture-ios-app-design-6.png

Hey, hey

Here is a preview of a project on which I worked on. An iOS app for a marketplace. More screens to be shared in the future. Playing a bit with different color choices, something more neutral.

Check the attachments for the crisp view.

hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Cheers

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
