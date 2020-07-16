Vespirio

Booking system | Dermatology clinic

Vespirio
Vespirio
  • Save
Booking system | Dermatology clinic bookings booking system booking vespirio concept conceptdesign userinterface userexperiencedesign userexperience website web vector ux ui design
Download color palette

Concept design of a booking system for a dermatology clinic based in Prague.
This is the first page where you can choose a date.
Red dots are symbols for full dates and the black dot is for the chosen date.

Vespirio
Vespirio

More by Vespirio

View profile
    • Like