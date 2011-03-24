Nishant Kothary

Channel 9

Nishant Kothary
Nishant Kothary
  • Save
Channel 9 badge tungsten illustrator lobster junction 9guy seal stripes
Download color palette

This is the brother sign to MIX Online. To be produced as a print on a 4x4 ft. magnetic board, as well. 9Guy illustrated by Kevin Tamura last year.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Nishant Kothary
Nishant Kothary

More by Nishant Kothary

View profile
    • Like