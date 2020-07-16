LambdaTest Brand Identity and Logo Animation

I made this logo by incorporating Lambda symbol in Hexagon.

Hexagon embodies a variety of imagery to other facets of life. In a transcendent level, it symbolizes greater wisdom and stronger connection to spirituality.

Lambdatest helps businesses to ensure their website stays seamless across all browsers. Deploy and scale faster with the most powerful cross browser testing tool online.

Typeface I used the Logo is Rubik Bold. You can see it here www.lambdatest.com