Brahim Nafihi

School clubs community - Mobile app

Brahim Nafihi
Brahim Nafihi
  • Save
School clubs community - Mobile app event app event homepage mobile application mobile app design mobile app mobile ui mobile design uidesing ui uiinspiration
Download color palette

👋 Hello creatives. I hope you are doing well.

This is an IT school club mobile app UI exploration. How do you find it ? 😃

Behance portfolio
or visit my instagram profile where i practice UI to explore more : Instagram

Brahim Nafihi
Brahim Nafihi

More by Brahim Nafihi

View profile
    • Like