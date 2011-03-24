val berger

val berger
val berger
Valid Logo Winner valid illustration graphic design logo
this little guy won the contest ( check http://valid.posterous.com/my-personal-new-logo-the-verdict for details) and I guess, I'm quite happy about that. as you may notice, I optimized it a bit, changed the typo, made the strokes thinner and reduced noise. can't wait to order a real stamp with it and stamp it everywhere :-)

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
val berger
val berger

