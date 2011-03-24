Valid Logo Winner

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this little guy won the contest ( check http://valid.posterous.com/my-personal-new-logo-the-verdict for details) and I guess, I'm quite happy about that. as you may notice, I optimized it a bit, changed the typo, made the strokes thinner and reduced noise. can't wait to order a real stamp with it and stamp it everywhere :-)