Man, It's the 90s! It's Hammer Time!

For this Seinquote I wanted to make it looks like 90s style design. I overdid the bevel/emboss and gradients. I also made it look like a 16 color gif. I'm pretty happy with it. Full size will be up tomorrow.

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
