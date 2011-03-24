Helvetic Brands®

100 Brands IV

100 Brands IV call for entries
100 Brands of Interest is a curated set of some of the best identities that designers, brand identity consultants and graphic design studios have. The 3 previous editions can be seen at :
http://hlv.tc/100_3
http://hlv.tc/100_2
http://hlv.tc/100_1

I am currently working on the 4th edition in the series & I would love to include some dribbblers to the list. What I would need is images in black in white and your website link. Already featured but have rebranded since? Send that in too to the email account info@helveticbrands.ch or via rebound.

Posted on Mar 24, 2011
