100 Brands IV

100 Brands of Interest is a curated set of some of the best identities that designers, brand identity consultants and graphic design studios have. The 3 previous editions can be seen at :
http://hlv.tc/100_3
http://hlv.tc/100_2
http://hlv.tc/100_1
I am currently working on the 4th edition in the series & I would love to include some dribbblers to the list. What I would need is images in black in white and your website link. Already featured but have rebranded since? Send that in too to the email account info@helveticbrands.ch or via rebound.