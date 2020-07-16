Denis Morkvich

Love our differences

Denis Morkvich
Denis Morkvich
Hire Me
  • Save
Love our differences 14 february valentinesday animals design poster differences love
Love our differences 14 february valentinesday animals design poster differences love
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 2.png

Client
Internal Agency Project

Main goal
Create a series of valentine's day posters to communicate the idea of the interspecies of love

Duration of time
Around 2 week

Description
Together with Anya Solnova (Copywriter) finished a series of posters for Valentine's Day

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2020
Denis Morkvich
Denis Morkvich
Design Vibe
Hire Me

More by Denis Morkvich

View profile
    • Like