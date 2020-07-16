Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Series of illustrations to the inclusivity test

Client
Ukrainian Social Campaign

Main goal
Create illustrations depicting the realities faced by people with disabilities

Duration of time
Around 1 week

Description
Recently, I have completed a series of illustrations for a social campaign on the inclusiveness of society. Btw, the state statistics service records that 6% of Ukrainians are people with disabilities. An international organization called the big numbers: 10% and even 12.5%. This figure is constantly increasing daily and because of the military actions in the East of the country. But we see these 10% of people in company offices, shops, cinemas, public transport?

Posted on Jul 16, 2020
