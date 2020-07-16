Series of illustrations to the inclusivity test

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Client
Ukrainian Social Campaign
Main goal
Create illustrations depicting the realities faced by people with disabilities
Duration of time
Around 1 week
Description
Recently, I have completed a series of illustrations for a social campaign on the inclusiveness of society. Btw, the state statistics service records that 6% of Ukrainians are people with disabilities. An international organization called the big numbers: 10% and even 12.5%. This figure is constantly increasing daily and because of the military actions in the East of the country. But we see these 10% of people in company offices, shops, cinemas, public transport?