Series of illustrations to the inclusivity test

Client

Ukrainian Social Campaign

Main goal

Create illustrations depicting the realities faced by people with disabilities

Duration of time

Around 1 week

Description

Recently, I have completed a series of illustrations for a social campaign on the inclusiveness of society. Btw, the state statistics service records that 6% of Ukrainians are people with disabilities. An international organization called the big numbers: 10% and even 12.5%. This figure is constantly increasing daily and because of the military actions in the East of the country. But we see these 10% of people in company offices, shops, cinemas, public transport?