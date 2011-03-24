Derik Lolli

Last panel of a comic

Derik Lolli
Derik Lolli
  • Save
Last panel of a comic comic illustration sheen twitter
Download color palette

This was funny for about a week. By the way, that is a worn-out, used, intoxicated twitter bird sitting next Sheen. And don't go judging him, because if you had to basically be the voice for an endless lineup of ego driven, drugged out celebrities you'd go on a binge too.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Derik Lolli
Derik Lolli

More by Derik Lolli

View profile
    • Like