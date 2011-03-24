Standard Design

The Optimist: In-progress

The Optimist: In-progress photoshop adobe sharpie ink pen grayscale comic strip webcomic cartoon optimist pappalardo indie indy halftone
Another Optimist comic strip in-progress. I just started drawing on a slightly larger template, yet nothing will ever truly hide my shakey bloopy poorly-executed line work. Except closing your eyes maybe. http://www.the-opt.com

