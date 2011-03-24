Standard Design

Car - Part 1

Car - Part 1
Fiddling around with modified stock clip art. Building a 3-D environment in After Effects to match a 2-D drawing. It's pretty stylized/not realistic so it's looking pretty okay, I think.

