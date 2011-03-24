KaL MichaeL

GalleryBox iCon Detail

KaL MichaeL
KaL MichaeL
  • Save
GalleryBox iCon Detail icon rapidweaver box green plugin album images magic photo pictures
Download color palette

This is a detailed capture of the GalleryBox iCon.

030080c971fb5eb4134d3e547c0d21b0
Rebound of
GalleryBox iCon
By KaL MichaeL
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
KaL MichaeL
KaL MichaeL
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by KaL MichaeL

View profile
    • Like