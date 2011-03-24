Melissa

[Proposal] JFFF Logo Contest

Melissa
Melissa
  • Save
[Proposal] JFFF Logo Contest logo event fashion jakarta
Download color palette

From 400 participants to 15 semi-finalists to 10 finalists, but unfortunately it did not get to Top Three.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2011
Melissa
Melissa

More by Melissa

View profile
    • Like