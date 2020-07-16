Threat Hunting Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey there! Look over our attempt to design an app for people who own and maintain a website. It’s a web-service that allows a person to keep his/her site clean. ✌🏼
How do you feel about the dark theme?
🧑🏻💻 It helps the user to track activity and security of a site. Additionally, it gives information on sessions: who are the visitors and where are they from? On the dashboard, you can see how the site analytics overview looks.
🖥 We chose the color palette based on the fact that users will spend much time on this service site. The task was to make it eye-pleasing and avoid eye strain.
📈 It’s dead easy to check total visits and find out information about visitors with the tracking chart.
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
