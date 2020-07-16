Purrweb UI

Threat Hunting Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Hey there! Look over our attempt to design an app for people who own and maintain a website. It’s a web-service that allows a person to keep his/her site clean. ✌🏼

How do you feel about the dark theme?

🧑🏻‍💻 It helps the user to track activity and security of a site. Additionally, it gives information on sessions: who are the visitors and where are they from? On the dashboard, you can see how the site analytics overview looks.

🖥 We chose the color palette based on the fact that users will spend much time on this service site. The task was to make it eye-pleasing and avoid eye strain.

📈 It’s dead easy to check total visits and find out information about visitors with the tracking chart.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

Press L if you like this design and share feedback!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Hire Us

