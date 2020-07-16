Hira Riaz🔥
Educational Web Design/Landing page-UX/UI Design

Educational Web Design/Landing page-UX/UI Design
Hi Dribbblers!

Here is another shot. I design a website/landing page for a university that is providing online classes and offering courses online. In this design, I gave different and simple website version and also keep it minimal. This design can be helpful in giving ideas as I keep it minimal and clean. I hope you guys will like this.

