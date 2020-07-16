Educational Web Design/Landing page-UX/UI Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
Here is another shot. I design a website/landing page for a university that is providing online classes and offering courses online. In this design, I gave different and simple website version and also keep it minimal. This design can be helpful in giving ideas as I keep it minimal and clean. I hope you guys will like this.
Have a review and give your feedback and Press "L" to Appreciate.
Stay Tuned for More shots.
For work inquiries: upnowstudios@gmail.com
